Today in Keys History Dec. 11

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose about 6 and walked to South Beach and home by the Fort. Did not bathe the weather being rather cold. At 8:40 a.m. barometer 29.62, thermometer 66, wind north 5, clouds 1. Major William H. Chase arrived last night in the steamer Isabel. Senator Stephen Mallory did not go, through ready, as the weather was very bad and he suffers much for sea sickness. Judge William Marvin came in and asked me to go out and show him his land he purchased of Adam Gordon. Went up to the house and got my gun and went round and showed him his corners. Went by the duck ponds but saw nothing to shoot. Got 4/8ths of a Havana Lottery Ticket from William Pinkney for $4.28, draws today. Dined at Alexander Patterson’s.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Fri. Dec. 11,1896 I arose at 7:30, dressed, did work had breakfast, went to school, came home, Aunt Lolla and Lilly were here to dinner as it was Lena’s 26th birthday, after dinner did dishes, dressed, went to Corinne’s, she and Myra and I went to P.O., I received a letter from my dearest, went to Fannie’s, read it, went to Mrs. Sewell’s, to Teachers’ Meeting, Earle came for me, we went to Corinne’s, stayed until 9 o’clock, Charlie came for me, we went to La Brisa, had a so-so time KICKING
1898: The Battleship Maine Plot in the Key West City Cemetery was dedicated. The procession and dedication was viewed by an estimated 10,000 people. The principal speakers were Capt. Gideon A. Lyons and Maj. Frank A. Butts of Encampment 69 Union Veteran Legion, Washington, D.C., that had provided the iron fence and gates for the plot. The Key West Cornet Band played “The Star-Spangled Banner” and a flag saved from the USS Maine was raised on a flag staff made from a mast of the USS Winslow.
1923: Capt. Clark D. Stearns arrived and assumed duties as commandant of the Seventh Naval District and commanding officer Naval Station Key West. He replaced Capt. W.D. Brotherton, who had already departed Key West.
1940: Even though the United States would not enter World War II for another year, the war came close to Key West when the British Navy sunk the German merchant ship Rhein about 45 miles west of the Dry Tortugas.