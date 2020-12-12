Today in Keys History Dec. 12

1855: William Hackley, 50-year-old married attorney, recorded in his diary: Rose about sunrise and walked over to South Beach and home by the Fort with Hatty and Lotty. Met Mr. Ackmead, to whom I was introduced as few days since by Capt. Welch, and he walked with us. His health is not good and he amuses himself by making a collection of Algae. Returned home and did not bathe. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.70, thermometer 66, wind north northeast 4, clouds 9. The case of the ship Laviania Adams postponed until Friday. The weather having been so bad that divers could not go under the ship. Read Intelligence and Law magazine.
1893: Trinity Presbyterian Church was founded by The Rev. George Lester as the Trinity Wesleyan Methodist Church. The ministers for the church came from the Bahamas, but during the Depression this stopped, and on May 12, 1931 the church changed to Trinity Presbyterian.
1896: May Johnson, 20-year-old single school teacher recorded in her diary: Bright Sat. Dec. 12, 1896 I arose at 8 o’clock, dressed, did work, had breakfast, cleaned upstairs, did dishes and washing, washed head, wrote to Everest, had dinner dressed, went to La Brisa. Bertha and Mr. Fritot came out, I was with them most of afternoon, Myra was out there too. Had to leave early as Genevieve Allen went out with me, went to Mary Elia’s, Louise was there, I stayed until 8 o’clock, came home, had supper, played on piano awhile, home to bed. OUT OF SORTS1904: The U.S. Navy’s wireless telegraph was being built on the Naval Station by the DeForest Company.
1940: The Fleet Sonar School was established at the Naval Station. This school would play an important part in training sonar operators to man the ships that defeated the German U-boats in World War II. After the war, the school would train thousands of U.S. and allied navies students until the early 1970s.
1976: First Federal Savings and Loan Association of the Florida Keys broke ground for its new $1.65 million headquarters building on Kennedy Drive.
1983: The intersection of Front and Simonton streets was flooded when an inch of rain fell in less than 15 minutes. A similar rain had fallen on Dec. 9, leaving two inches of water in Two Friends Bar. The total rain so far for the month was 3.44 inches, double the amount that was normal for the month.