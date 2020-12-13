1847: Philip J. Fontaine was elected mayor of Key West. He also served as mayor from 1840 to 1841 and 1842 to 1844.
1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach and got caught in a rain on my way back, rained but little. Returned home and bathed. At 8:45 a.m. barometer 29.71, thermometer 69, wind north northwest 4, clouds 7. The brigantine Isablla from Apalachicola for New York has been on shore at Bahia Honda and lightened by the schooner Relampage and came in about 2 p.m. yesterday consigned to J.W. Porter. Read paper and Law magazine. P.m. read Putnam’s magazine.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Sun. Dec. 13, 1896 I arose at 8:15, dressed, did work, had breakfast, did work, dressed, went to Church, the Bishop was here so had Confirmation. Those Confirmed were Corinne, Pearle, Jennie and Addie Sedgewich, Rosa and Mirta Monsalvatge and brother, Mrs. Fannie (Jeff) Browne, Miriam Baker, Sibyl Curry and one the Shackleford’s, from Church walked down with Corinne, went to Laura’s, to Carlota’s for a minute, took car, came home, had dinner, took a little rest, dressed, went to Corinne’s, Myra and Mattie A. was there, went to Mrs. Sewell’s, Myra came for me, we came up together, I went to Fannie’s then home, had tea, played and sung awhile, came to bed. LONELY
1934: The Federal Emergence Recovery Office announced internationally known poet and writer Robert Frost would spend the winter in Key West.
1954: TV star Ed Sullivan and his wife were guests at the Casa Marina Hotel.
1981: The Fisherman’s Cafe on Caroline Street, long a favorite subject of the artists of Key West, was saved and moved to Mallory Square, where it stands today.
1985: The Key West Board of Realtors celebrated its 25th anniversary at its annual installation and awards dinner at the Casa Marina. Special awards were given to quarter-of-century members Edward B. Knight and Grace L. Langley.
1989: The Fish and Wildlife Service re-opened the public comment period on the proposal to list the Lower Keys rabbit as an endangered species.