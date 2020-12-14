1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.62, thermometer 71, wind north northeast 3, clouds 3. A heavy shower fell just before day. Read papers. The divers have not finished with the ship Laviana Adams and the case was postponed till tomorrow. Captain Murray came up and I read over the libel to him and he too it to compare with his logbook. Read Law magazine. P.m. read Putnam’s magazine.
1875: Episcopal Bishop John Freeman Young called a meeting to organize St. Peter’s Church and Father J.L. Steele was appointed the first rector.
1888: The contract for the Custom House at the end of Whitehead Street was awarded. The structure was completed at a cost of $107,955.96 and occupied the latter part of 1891.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Rain, much rain Mon. Dec. 14, 1896 I arose at 7:05, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, played on piano awhile, came upstairs, made a cap for doll, undressed, got in bed, read until 8 o’clock, Myra brought my supper up to me as I did not feel like dressing, wrote a little, back to bed. POURING.
1899: The city was rapidly filling with strangers and tourists. The season was expected to be a good one.
1905: George W. Allen was reappointed Collector of Customs for the Key West District.
1932: Carl Bervaldi resigned as chairman of the Board of County Commissioners and the board elected Norberg Thompson to fill the unexpired term. Bervaldi continued to serve as commissioner.
1954: Dr. Enrique Rodriguez died at 87. He was born in Havana and studied medicine at the University of Barcelona. He came to Key West in 1903.
1956: National Airlines made its first flight with the 44-passenger Convair using the recently completed 4,800-foot runway and was greeted by city, county and U.S. Navy officials. Later, about 30 Key Westers were given a 20-minute flight over the city.