Today in Keys History Dec. 15

1835: Major Francis L. Dade, Commander of the Key West Army Barrack, sailed to Tampa with his command.
1841: Alexander Patterson was elected mayor of Key West.
1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:45 but it had rained during the night and again just as I got to the front gate and I did not walked. Bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 74, wind east southeast 3, clouds 4. Tried the case of H.H. Raymond vs. the ship Lavinia Adams. The ships Creole and Malabar from New Orleans for Europe came in about noon. They had been in a collision off Carysford Reef and both somewhat injured about their heads and head gear.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Rainy Tues. Dec.15, 1896 I arose at 7:30, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, dressed, went to Pearle’s, to Club, to Corinne’s. Myra, Bertha and I went to Post Office, nothing for me. Bertha and I went to Jerry’s, to P.O. again, still no letter from my dearest, went to Curry’s, to Mrs. Sewall’s, took car, came home, took car, came home, fixed up. The Daughters of the King had a social here, had much time, Johnnie Jones was here when almost time to go, he gave me a white rose he had in his coat, it was the first one picked of the season, he said, ha!, had much singing, ha! KILLING
1930: The German cable Ship Neptune started laying a new telephone cable to Cuba. The Key West end of the cable landed at the foot of Waddell Street. The cable was jointly owned by the American Telephone and Telegraph Company and the Cuban Telephone Company. This was the fourth cable between Key West and Havana. The ship took two days to complete the cable to Havana.
1940: The U.S. Naval Air Station Key West was formally established at Trumbo Point.
1968: Dr. Harold Bennett, executive secretary of the Florida Baptist Convention, delivered the main address for the new First Baptist Church at 524 Eaton St. The old church was destroyed by fire in 1956.