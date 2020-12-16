Today in Keys History Dec. 16

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:15 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 9:15 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 77, wind east southeast 2, clouds 0, Drew up a petition for salvage on 633 bags of salt saved by the schooner Dart from the ship Lavinia Adams and the answer of Captain Murray to the libel of Simon Frow et al vs. brig Sampson and cargo. Read papers. P.m. commenced reading Huc’s “Travels Through China” belonging to James C. Clapp, who left first volume in my office.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright, “cool” Wed. Dec. 16, 1896 I arose at 7:20, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, my waist from Stevens’s came but was entirely too large for me, stripped it all to pieces, then took out sleeves in my old black silk waist, smoothed, stitched and ironed, put back differently, had tea, sewed until 10 o’clock, came to bed. TIRED
1940: Company E, 265th Field Artillery of the Florida National Guard, was called into active federal service. The 90 Key Westers under the command of Capt. William C. Harris would leave for Texas in January.
1959: Jose Oropeza was the owner of the Square Deal Market at 829 Simonton St.
1966: The cornerstone of the new Monroe County Justice Building, at the corner of Whitehead and Fleming streets, was laid by the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Florida.
1966: The first class of the Florida Keys Junior College School of Nursing completed its training. The 11 members of the class received their caps in a ceremony at the Presbyterian Church of the Rock.
1983: The Monroe County Commission approved the preliminary construction plans for Garden Cove, the second part of the Port Bougainville on Upper Key Largo.
1996: Sandy Archer unveiled the sign that renamed 14th Street as Glynn R. Archer Jr. Drive to honor her late husband.