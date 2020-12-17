Today in Keys History Dec. 17

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:45 and walked round by the Fort and home by Simonton’s Road, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 78, wind southeast 2, clouds 4. Filed a petition for salvage for the schooner Dart for salt. Tried the case of the brig Sampson and afterwards the case of the brig Isabella, Senator Stephen Mallory for libellants, Stephenson for the responded. J.W. Porter being the consignee.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Thur. Dec. 17, 1896 I arose at 7:30, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, sewed until 5 o’clock, dressed, went to Ida Sawyer’s, got hat and trimmings, went to Sibyl Curry’s, she got her cloak mixed with mine at La Brisa last Friday evening, went to Mrs Sewell’s, stayed talking with her until after nine, Hub. had gone to opera, came home to bed. SO! SO!
1899: The USS Texas, with Capt. Charles D. Sigsbee commanding, arrived in Havana. The Texas moved the bodies of the victims of the Maine disaster to Arlington National Cemetery. Father Chidwick, former chaplain of the Maine, identified the coffins.
1915: Fire destroyed the large cigar factory of E.H. Gato at the corner of Simonton and Virginia streets. In addition, six buildings on Virginia Street were also destroyed. The loss was over $150,000 and 500 men were put out of work by the fire.
1917: The first plane landed at the Naval Air Station at Trumbo Point. Lt. Stanley Parker, U.S. Coast Guard, assumed duties as commanding officer.
1923: The old Wesleyan Church on Simonton Street was being moved to make room for a new church on the site.
1949: President Harry S Truman walked from the Little White House to the Fleet Sonar School, were he awarded diplomas to the 36 men that had graduated from the school.
1979: Key West High School football star Robert “Speedy” Neal as named to the Florida High School All-American team.