Today In Keys History Dec. 18

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5:40 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 A.M. barometer 29.52, thermometer 80, wind south southeast 2, clouds 6. Read paper. The steamer Vanderbilt got in about 8.
1862: The 47th Pennsylvania Regiment arrived in Key West on the steamer Cosmopolitan and relieved the 90th New York, which sailed on the Cosmopolitan.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Cloudy Fri. Dec. 18, 1896 I arose at 7:30, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, did dishes, dressed, went to Gibbon’s, to Litany, to walk with Corinne and Myra, went to P.O., to Bund, to P.O. again, got a letter from my darling, went to Corinne’s awhile, to Mrs. Sewell’s, had supper, took car, came home, changed clothes, helped Lena, sewed until 10:10. TIRED
1933: Work started excavating and leveling the land besides Mallory Dock for the Key West Aquarium. The work was under the supervision of Dr. Robert O. Van Deusen and F.W. Knapp.
1952: The State Board of Health reported that the leading cause of death in Monroe County in 1951 was heart disease, with 75 deaths out of a population 32,720. Cancer was the second killer with 37 deaths. Infant mortality was the third cause of death with 33 babies never reaching their first birthday.
1955: The West India Fruit and Steamship company Key West to Havana ferry completed testing in the Chesapeake Bay. The “City of Havana” was a 472-foot former Navy vessel that was converted to an automobile-passenger ferry by the Newport News Drydock and Shipbuilding Company.
1956: Singer and actor Burl Ives was spending the holidays in the Keys on a chartered sailing vessel.
1961: Actress Tallulah Bankhead arrived for the Christmas holidays. She was visiting her friend, author and playwright James Leo Herlihy.
1975: Key West Policeman Norman Drew was killed in a traffic accident while answering a call on lower Duval Street.
1986: The movie “Russkies” was being filmed in Key West.
1990: The U.S. Census Bureau reported that the population of Monroe County was 78,024, of which 29,073 lived in Key West. This compares to the 1960 Census, which reported that Monroe County had 47,921 people of which 33,956 lived in Key West.