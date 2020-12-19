Today in Keys History Dec. 19

1832: John William Charles Fleeming, one of the four original owners of Key West, died and was buried in St. Paul’s churchyard.
1855: William Hackley, 50-year-old married attorney, recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 80, wind calm, clouds 7. Read papers and Law magazine. P.m. read Huc’s “Travels Through China.”
1896: May Johnson, 20-year-old single school teacher recorded in her diary: Bright Sat. Dec. 19, 1896 I arose at 7:30, dressed, did work, had breakfast, cleaned upstairs, did dishes and washing, wrote three letters, helped Lena to sew, my skirt came but it is too long, had dinner, sewed until after eight for Lena, had tea, played on piano and sang awhile, came to bed. EXTREMELY TIRED
1898: At a meeting of the Fire Department board, a fire police was organized. The fire police were used for crowd control at the scene of fires.
1927: Key West Airport was designed a port of entry.
1975: Former Key West Mayor C.B. Harvey retired after 40 years of government service. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and after the war was employed in Navy Civil Service and at the time of his retirement was Director of the Engineering Division of the Public Works Department of the Naval Air Station.
1983: Joe Dietrich of the cable TV station produced a 45-minute video, “AIDS/HIV Florida Keys Update” which was honored with the Community Action Network’s 1993 Media Award.
1998: Mel Fisher, the world’s greatest treasure hunter, died at 76. He searched for 15 years, overcoming government regulation, lawsuits, weather and the loss of his son to find the mother lode of the Spanish treasure ship Atocha in 1985.