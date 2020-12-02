Today in Keys History Dec. 2

1831: The ship Maria, carrying 250 passengers and crew, wrecked on the Florida Reef. The ship was lost but the wreckers saved everyone and brought them to Key West. The people of Key West provided the survivors tents and a number were taken into private homes. Some of the passengers caused a disturbance and the Marines from the USS Vincennes and troops from the Army Barracks had to be called to prevent trouble and disperse the crowd. The total population of Key West in 1830 was only 517 men, women and children.
1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30, walked to the Salt Pond, and returned by way of the duck ponds and in Mead’s Pond I saw two large ducks within an easy shot. A large flock flew over my head when I was returning from the Salt Pond and opposite the field. Returned home and bathed. At 8:40 a.m. barometer 29.41.5, thermometer 77, wind southwest 2, clouds 1. H.H. Raymond and John Geiger came up about 10 and put down the facts of the wrecking of the ship Lavinia Adams which occupied me until near 1. Afternoon walked to South Beach with Matilda.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Rain Wed. Dec. 2, 1896 I arose at 7:20, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, made out an order to Koch & Stevens, dressed, went to Aunt Flodie’s, to P.O. too late, Earle and I went to the press office, to other office, to Corinne’s, to Nellie’s, Everest got left, the boat was gone when he got down, ha!, we played Whist awhile. Hub and I, Nellie and Everest, came home, he left soon, I came to bed. AH MUCH
1904: Fred Ewert was hanged for the murder of Frank Whitaker. The gallows was erected behind the Monroe County Jail at the corner of Whitehead and Fleming streets.
1986: Joaquin “Bolo” Godinet died at 85. For 64 years, he had delivered the Miami Herald in Key West using only a bicycle.
1994: Frank Baing, the “Conch Salad Man” died at 93. In the 1970s, he became one of the first vendors to sell food at Mallory Square Sunset.