1842: The first Baptist meeting for worship took place when the brethren met at the residence of J.H. Breaker for the purpose of ordaining Brother Charles C. Lewis to the gospel ministry. As there were no Baptist churches in Florida with which they could be associated, they were accepted in the North Stonington, Connecticut, Association.
1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 79, wind northeast 3, clouds 1. Judge William Marvin read his decree in the case of the ship Lavinis Adams giving 34 per cent upon $39,000 being the estimated value of ship and cargo. The Judge also gave his decree in the case of cotton from the ship Concordia 50% on the net sales and to Pent et als 8 per cent on the salvage as a second party for scuttling the ship so as to put out the fire by which the cotton was preserved so as the first party could save it. Read paper. P.m. read Huc’s “Travels Through China.”
1870: The Sears School, Key West’s first public school, was established on Free School Lane.
1875: A number of distinguished Cubans, including Mayor Carlos M. De Cespedes, met at St. Paul’s Episcopal church and organized St. John’s Episcopal Church, in which the services would be held in Spanish.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Sun. Dec. 20, 1896 I arose at 8:35, dressed, did work, had breakfast, dressed in my new black silk gown and new black felt hat trimmed in tips, velvet and flowers, went to Church, to Aunt Flodie’s, to Aunt Lolla’s, to Corinne’s, to Mrs. Sewell’s, stopped at Carlota’s awhile, went to Laura’s, saw her new gown and hat, came home, changed clothes, had dinner, did dishes, laid down until 6:15, got up, dressed, had tea, played hymns and sang until 8:45, Lena and I talked until 9:30, came to bed. OUT OF SIGHT
1949: President Harry S Truman departed for Washington after a three-week vacation at the Little White house.
1977: In a special run-off election, Mary Graham was re-elected to the Key West City Commission.