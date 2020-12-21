1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 73, Wind northeast 4, clouds 1. The steamer Isabel got in about 10 a.m. Lizzie came in her and I took her up home. Rachel was on board as was General Bailey of Virginia who is in bad health and is on his way to Havana. Got a letter from the Attorney General respecting filibustering in Nicaragua. Also received a Certificate of Membership in the CAA from the Knickerbocker magazine. The barque May of London which has been ashore on Loo Key came in. I brought a large green parrot from the Stewart for which I paid $15.00. Borrowed $50.00 of William Pinkney. The steamer Isabel went out about 8.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Cloudy on. Dec. 21, 1896. I arose at 7:30, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, went to Mamie Curtis’s, no one home, went to Aunt Flodie’s, to Mrs. Sewell’s, back to Aunt Flodie’s, waited until Charlie came for me to go to choir, they played “Fra. Diavola”, the Robinson Comic Opera Troupe, it was very good, came home 10:30, to bed. KICKING
1900: An experiment was underway by Southern Bell Telephone Company to connect the telephone wires with the Gulf cable between Key West and Havana. Present were Miss Bessie Ingraham, T.L. Ingraham and J.W. Atkins, the latter adjusting the wires, as a call was placed to Havana. For a long time there was no sound, except the roar that is heard at night, sometimes caused by electric light current. Mr. Atkins kept on talking and finally came back the words clear and distinct, “I don’t understand you.” This was enough to demonstrate the fact that a proper telephone cable communication could be laid with foreign countries.
1912: President William H. Taft arrived on the train and after touring the city and attending a luncheon in his honor, sailed on a U.S. Navy ship to Panama to inspect the construction of the Panama Canal, then in progress.
1917: St. Joseph Hospital was opened. Speeches were made by Dr. W.D. Warren, Dr. J.N. Fogarty, Domingo Milord, W. Hunt Harris and Mayor Allen B. Cleare. The hospital was owned and operated by Dr. N.C. Pintado.
1975: Key West Fragrance and Cosmetic celebrated its fourth anniversary by opening a new store and factory at Greene and Simonton streets. In four years, the company has grown from two employees, Frank Romano and Joe Liska, to two stores and 36 employees in Key West plus nine other shops in Florida and one in Haiti.