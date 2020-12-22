Today in Keys History Dec. 22

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:50 a.m. barometer 29.47, thermometer 76, wind southeast 4, clouds 6. Paid $15.00 for Lizzies’ passage. Gave William Von Pisher who sails for Charleston today in the brig Huntress an order for a large cage for the parrot. Paid Fernando Moreno for a barrel of flour $12.08. Wrote to the Attorney General. P.m. read Huc’s “Travels Through China.”
1860: Elections were held for delegates to the convention at Tallahassee to determine if Florida would join the Confederate States of America. The Secessionists were victorious and announced they would take Fort Zachary Taylor.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Tues., Dec. 22, 1896 I arose at 7:20, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, dressed, went to Jake’s, to Post Office, met Miguel, he walked down with me, then to Corinne’s, she, Myra and I went to P.O. again, then to G. Wharf, then to P.O., to Corinne’s, to Mrs. Sewell’s, Mr. S. is in bed sick, stayed awhile, went to Carlota’s, took car, came home, had tea, played on piano, Charlie Roberts spent the evening here, I played and we sang. Out of sight. AH!
1917: The first planes flew from the new Naval Air Station on rented land at the railroad yard on Trumbo Point. Two planes made a test flight over the city.
1956: Actor and singer Burl Ives was visiting with Tennessee Williams. Ives was in the Keys to pursue his hobby of bird watching.
1957: Billie Watkins Moody was charged with setting the fire that destroyed the First Baptist Church on April 2, 1956. He also admitted to setting other fires across the country.
1975: Lew Schlegel took the oath as the third Circuit Court Judge in a ceremony at Marathon.
1976: From a secret report on biological warfare that was made public by the U.S. Army that Key West was one of the sites used for simulated biological warfare attacks during the 1950s and ’60s. One of the substances used in Key West was “serrata marcescens,” which can cause a rare type of pneumonia.