Today in Keys History Dec. 23

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 when finding it was raining, I walked up and down the piazza for 1 and ½ hours after which bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 78, wind southeast 2, clouds 5. About 9 Captain J.P. Smith asked me to take a trip up to American Shoal where there was a ship on shore. All the wreckers in port having started. Got off about half-past 10 and the wind being southeast and a good breeze the wreckers beat the steamer and we did not get there until all of them had sent their boats aboard and we passed close to the ship which is Ashburton of Newburyport with 1,600 bales of cotton from New Orleans. She is ashore in 12 foot of water and she is drawing 15 feet. Welch who went with us, Charles Tift and the clerk of the ship went onboard but the Captain had given up the ship to sloop Vineyard, sloop Parallel, schooner Florida and schooner Libby Sheppard and as it was evident that she would have to be lightened and the steamboat could not get employed. Left Welch onboard and left for town where we arrived about 5 p.m. having had a pleasant trip. Matilda and I went to Alexander Patterson’s after tea.
1870: The first Douglass School for African American children was located on Thomas Street, behind the Monroe County Courthouse.
1891: Jose Marti arrived from Tampa for his first visit to Key West.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Wed. Dec. 23, 1896 I arose at 7:20, dressed, did work, had breakfast went to school, had much singing and recitations, came home, set table, had dinner, did dishes, dressed, went to Curry’s, Mr. Charlie cashed my voucher without any discount, went to Baker’s, paid him $10.00, went to T.O., then to P.O., then to Waite’s, to Drug store, bought pair of earrings, then to Mrs. Sewell’s, then to Ida’s, to Jake’s, to Wolfeson’s, came home, had tea, Everest sent me a lovely toilet set I wanted so much and also a box of candy. Charlie and I went to Opera, they played “Pinafore”, it was very good! So! So!
1974: The TV movie “Caribe,” starring Stacy Keach, was being filmed in Key West.
1976: The last cases were tried in the Key West Municipal Court. Judge Hugh Papy presided over the final cases, which after the first of the year were assigned to the county court.
1986: Supervisor of Elections Mary Brown resigned one month after she was re-elected to the office and Peter Ilchuk was appointed to fill the vacancy.