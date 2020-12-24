Today in Keys History Dec. 24

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 81, wind calm, clouds 7. The steamer Vanderbilt got off about 8 a.m. Borrowed $50.00 of William Pinkney. Bought a silver napkin ring for Matilda $3.50. Paid Alexander Patterson for subscription to Harpers, Putnam, Ladies Book and Knickerbocker magazines for 1856. Gave John White $3 for Life Illustrated and Water Cure Journal for two years which has a club of 20 subscribers to those works. The steamer Star of the West got in about 1 and with only 80 passengers and she got off about 9. After tea Matilda and I went down town and bought at Robert P. Cambell’s some presents for our own and for Alexander Patterson’s children.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Thur. Dec. 24, 1896 I arose at 7:30, dressed, did work, had breakfast, sewed until nearly two o’clock, then tied up presents until dinner time, had dinner, dressed Lena and I walked to [illegible], then I went to Exchange, to Carlota’s, to Corinne’s, to Aunt Flodie’s, to Herrick’s, came home, received quite a number of presents, Lena and I went to Mary E.’s, to Jew’s, to Aunt Julia’s, came home, to bed. VERY TIRED Jesey says he bet that a year from now tonight I will be married and have a kid a month old. Ha! Ha!
1900: The Sells and Gray Circus was on United Street near Simonton Street and two theatrical groups were playing at the San Carlos for the week.
1930: The Woman’s Club, the Salvation Army and U.S. Army distributed 291 dinners to poor of the city.
1936: Pena’s Garden of Roses held its grand opening. It was located on an alley off Thomas Street behind the Monroe County Courthouse. It became Key West’s favored “watering hole” in the days before World War II. The U.S. Navy took over the area during the war and the building was destroyed to make room for military buildings.
1949: The Blackout Restaurant had a special “Noche Buena” Christmas Eve dinner of roast pork, black bean and rice for $1.25.