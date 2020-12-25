Today in Keys History Dec. 25

1830: Joseph Beverly Browne arrived on the Island of Key West from his native Virginia. He was a member of the St. Joseph convention in 1838 that wrote the first constitution for the State of Florida. He also served as U.S. Marshall, Clerk of the U.S. Court, member of the Florida legislature, postmaster and Mayor of Key West.
1832: Father Sanson K. Brunot held the first Episcopal services on the island and the first organized church services in the young City of Key West.
1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Christmas Day. Rose at 5 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 9:30 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 80.5, wind south southeast 4, clouds 3. Wrote to the Solicitor of the Treasury sending a copy of Judge William Marvin’s opinion delivered yesterday disallowing charge for Inspector of Customs. Paid William Pinkney for Lottery Ticket $4.25. Dined at Alexander Patterson’s. Philip Fontane and family, Captain and Mrs. Crocker of the ship Malabar and Captain Merrill of Lady Arbella also dined with us. At night went over to Fontane’s where there was a dance by the Maskers. Fontane was quite sick and went to bed early. The Ashburton came in about sundown.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Fri. Dec. 25, 1896 I arose at 7 o’clock, dressed, did work, had breakfast, Fannie’s children were wild over their presents, dressed, went to Aunt Julia’s, to Mary E.’s, took car, stopped at Rigell’s, met Miguel, he walked to Laura’s with me, Laura and I went to our Church, Corinne and I stayed for Communion, from Church went to Carlota’s for a veil box she made for me for Corinne, went to Corinne’s, to Mrs. Sewell’s, to Charlie R.’s, to Laura’s, she gave me a lovely souvenir spoon, came home, much turkey dinner, dressed again, went to Aunt Flodie’s, to Aunt Susan’s, to Corinne’s, she, Myra, Charlie C. and I went to P.O., and on to Bund and back, to Corinne’s, Charlie Fritot came in, Earle and I went to La Brisa, had a much time, poor Earle couldn’t dance, he had to leave, lots were out there but everybody left at 10:30 so we had to leave, too. Peale came to sleep with me, she is in bed watching me now. Ha ha! MUCH TIME.
1899: The Christmas sermon by Father Gilbert Higgs of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church was delivered to a very large congregation.
1907: The Salvation Army distributed 75 baskets of food to the poor of the city.