Today in Keys History Dec. 26

1855: William Hackley, a 50-year-old married attorney, recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 81, winds south 1, clouds 7. Read papers. Dined at Alexander Patterson’s. Finished volume one of Huc’s “Travels in China” and sent it over to James C. Clapp’s.
1896: May Johnson, 20-year-old single school teacher, recorded in her diary: Bright Sat. Dec. 26, 1896 I arose at 8 o’clock, Pearle and I got up, dressed, had breakfast and cleaned my upstairs, washed head, wrote two or three letters, had dinner, Pearle and I dressed, went to La Brisa, from there went to Pearle’s, then she, Earle, Charlie and I went to Charlie R.’s, he was going away, went to Aunt Lolla’s, then we all went down to the “Olivette” with Charlie, had lots of fun watching the K.W. fellows flirting with the actresses. Charlie came home with Pearle and I, she slept here again. PLEASANT (a little blue)
1905: Dr. John B. Maloney was promoted chief surgeon for the Second Infantry Regiment, Florida National Guard.
1954: The 53-unit Southernmost Motel at the corner of Duval and South streets was under construction. The owners, Ben and Aron Mazur, planned to be renting units by Jan. 1.
1966: The U.S. Navy reported that the military community in Key West was composed of 8,582 Navy, 663 Air Force, 570 Army, 37 Coast Guard, 1,180 military students, 1,294 civilian employees and 10,002 military dependents.
1972: Harry S Truman, the 33rd president, died in Missouri at 88. He had spent 11 working vacations at the Little White House in Key West.