1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary. When I woke at 5 it was raining and I lay in bed until 6:15 when I rose and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.70, thermometer 76, wind north northeast 5, clouds 10, with light showers. Cloth clothes comfortable.
1888: Joseph B. Browne died at 74. He was born in Virginia and came to Key West in 1830. He had served as U.S. Marshall, Clerk of the U.S. Court, member of the Florida legislature, postmaster and mayor of Key West from 1869-1871.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Sun. Dec. 27, 1896 I arose at 8:45, dressed, did work, had breakfast, Pearle and I dressed, went to Church and walked down to Corinne’s for a while, then to Mrs. Sewell’s, to Laura’s, took car, came home, had dinner, read awhile, dressed, went to Sunday School, after Corinne, Myra, Mattie Albury and I went to see the “Vamoose” fast boat, then for a walk, then to Mrs. Sewell’s awhile, to Aunt Flodie’s, Pearle and I went to Church, Lena and I came home together. KICKING
1950: Mr. and Mrs. James A. Lynch announced that their new El Patio motor court, hotel and apartment combination at the corner of Washington and William streets was open.
1966: Anthony J. Johnson was the operator of Johnson’s Standard Service Station at 500 White St.
1975: Production of headless shrimp in Monroe County during November totaled 432,817 pounds. This is a decrease of 824,986 pounds from November of 1974. The catch of spiny lobster was 17% lower than November 1974.
1976: Cecil W. Bain, respected leader of the Black community, died at the Florida Keys Memorial Hospital. He was 51 and a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, where he served on the vestry board.