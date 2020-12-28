1835: Major Francis Dade, Commander of the Key West Army Barracks, led his command in a march from Tampa to Fort King in which he was ambushed by Indians who killed 115 of his 116-man command.
1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: When the alarm struck it was raining and I did not get up until 6. At 8:45 a.m. barometer 29.62, thermometer 77.5, wind east northeast 3, clouds 10. Took down a statement of the facts relating to the wrecking of the Ashburton by which to prepare the Libel. Argued the claim made by Daniel Davis for a share of the salvage earned by the schooner Champion and sloop Gazelle in the brig Sampson as having been consorted with then in the ship Lavinia Adams and that the consortship had not expired at the time Sampson was wrecked. I have a large sty on my left eye. Hatty quite sick with pain in her face whether caused by a toothache or not cannot say. Used Golbuls for her and self both easier.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Mon. Dec. 28, 1896 I arose at 7:45, dressed did work, had breakfast, sewed awhile, dressed, took Fannie’s baby to Corinne’s, to T.O., to Maria Diaz, to Mamie Curtis’s, to Aunt Lolla’s, to Aunt Susan’s Flodie’s, to Exchange to Laura’s, Mrs. Sewell’s, Miguel helped me on car, came home, had dinner, did some ironing, wrote to Everest, dressed, went down to Aunt Flodie’s, left word for Earle to come to Mrs. Sewell’s for me, I waited and waited, Mr. Sewell, Mr. [illegible] Lundquist and I played Whist, Mr. L. and I were badly beaten, Earle came nearly ten o’clock, said he didn’t know where I was so put me on car, I had to come home alone. LEFT
1925: The new La Concha Hotel was opened to the public and a formal grand opening was held on Jan. 22, 1926.
1955: President Dwight D. Eisenhower arrived in Key West to begin a restful winter vacation. Thousands of people lined the motorcade route to welcome the president, who was recuperating from heart trouble.