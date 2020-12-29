Today in Keys History Dec. 29

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.46, thermometer 79, wind south southeast 2, clouds 4. My sty nearly well. Drew up and filed the Libel in the case of the Ashburton. They have discovered that the ship Lavinia Adams is so much inured that the Captain is afraid to go to New Orleans in her and will not pay the salvage they contemplate hauling the ship up on the bank and waiting until the Captain can return from Boston where he will go on the steamer Northern Lights on the 4th. Gave Feilding my old Silver watch.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Tues. Dec. 29, 1896 I arose at 7:30, dressed, did work, had breakfast, did dishes, ironed awhile, fixed dress, went to Jake’s, to Corinne’s, we heard half of [illegible], was [illegible], then to Mrs S.’s, to Carlota’s, she painted a hat band for me, for Tom Faunley and Everest, came home, sewed until dinner, set table, had dinner, did dishes, dressed, took carriage, went to Corinne’s to take my bundles, Myra and I went to Club, I was voted Vice President, ha! ha!, from there went for Corinne, she, Mattie, Myra and I went to Post Office, I received a letter from my dearest, went to Church yard, got some roses, went to Corinne’s, had tea, then we all dressed, Lena came down and helped us, we all wore white organza, Myra and Matti high neck, long sleeves, Corinne and I short sleeve, low neck, trimmed in white lace and ribbon, Mattie, black velvet trimmings, Bertha in pink organdy, looked very sweet, we all went to dance at La Brisa with Earle, had a lovely time, Walter and Charlie Fritot came home with us. I slept with Corinne. OUT OF SIGHT
1912: President William H. Taft returned from his inspection of the work on the Panama Canal and boarded a train for Washington, DC.
1923: The Casa Marina Hotel opened for the season with a dinner and dance with the largest number of diners since its first year.
1983: Fire destroyed the landmark Fountains Restaurant in the Old Cuban Club building on Duval Street at the corner of Amelia Street. The fire started when a propane truck filling the tanks at the restaurant caused an explosion engulfing the area in flames.