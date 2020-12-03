Today in Keys History Dec. 3

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and went to the duck ponds and home by the Barracks, saw nothing. Writing up the Libel on the case of the ship Lavinia Adams all morning. At 3 p.m. barometer 29.42, thermometer 79, wind east northeast 3, clouds 4. Returned ½ dozen men’s socks to Robert Campbell. Bought from J.B. Browne three quires of recording paper for $1.38. Tift employed me to defend the brig Sampson.
1859: In a trial in federal court, Alejandro Carcer and Guillot Eloy of the American schooner Enterprise were convicted of the murder of Capt. B.A. Morantes. They were found guilty and Judge William Marvin sentenced them to be hanged.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 8 o’clock, did work had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner dressed, went to Jake’s, to Corinne’s, to the Curtises’, Mr. Curtis died yesterday, went to the Church, Annie Schultz, Pearle and I, from there went to Mrs. Curry’s, Dr. Porter, Mrs. Wm. Curry and Minnie Curry were there, stayed awhile. Everest came for me, went down on Wharf, to the McLane’s with Sibyl Curry, Sadie Warren and Isabelle Urbach, came back to Curry’s, had supper, Everest and Earle came, we spent the evening there, came home 9:20, Everest stayed until 11 o’clock. OH SWEET
1900: The cigar shipments and the output that week were more than 1.5 million cigars. The steamer Lampassas sailed for New York with 1,846,000 cigars for that city besides hundreds of thousand by the steamers to New Orleans and Galveston. The factories were working full force and no labor trouble expected, which gave assurance of a good year.
1930: Julia La Congo died at 110 at the Mercedes Hospital. She was a queen of a tribe in Africa before being captured and sold into slavery in Cuba. After she was freed she came to Key West and, with her husband, operated a grocery store until World War I. Her burial services were conducted by Father A.L. Maureau, S.J. of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church.
1950: At the Little White House, President Harry S Truman issued an executive order creating a new Committee on Government Contract Compliance with the aim of reducing discrimination against employees because of race, color, creed or national origin.
1957: The Blue Lagoon Motel, at the corner of Sigsbee Road and North Roosevelt Boulevard, was being built.