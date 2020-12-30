Today in Keys History Dec. 30

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 80, wind south 5, clouds 1. A hard shower fell in the night. Peter Crusoe came up with Captain Pierce of the ship Creole and Captain Crocker of the ship Malabar and I found for them the act of Congress relating to the enticing and secreting of seamen. Crusoe issued a warrant on their affidavits against Stickney, Master of the Schooner John Roalff of Tampa, for taking two of the Creole’s men and two belonging to the Malabar and refusing to give them up when boarded by Captain Crocker and the mate of the Creole with the City Marshall. Crusoe allowed him to give bond for his appearance tomorrow.
1865: During the Civil War 199 ships that were trying to run the Union blockade of the Southern States were captured by the U.S. Navy and adjudicated in the Federal Court in Key West.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Little rain Wed. Dec. 30, 1896 At Corinne’s. I arose at 7:30, dressed, went down on piazza, read paper, Mr. Charlie and Walter came so we had breakfast, Walter teased me because I didn’t have a collar on. We sat talking until 11:30, I wrote to Everest, Corinne to Newton, then talked to Mrs. Sarah until dinner, much nice dinner, Walter said he would take me home in buggy, went out on piazza, then dressed, sat awhile on piazza with Mrs. Sarah, Mrs. Williams called, I came home in buggy with Walter, read most of evening, came to bed. VERY PLEASANT
1900: The Key West Golf Club was organized with a large attendance. Jefferson B. Browne was elected president.
1906: The First Methodist Church Sunday School unveiled a stain glass window in memory of Reverend and Mrs. J.A. Howland. The presentation was made by J.H. Stebbens and accepted by Dr. C.F. Kemp. Reverend E.A. Harrison gave a sketch of the work of the late J.A. Howland and wife. The window was manufactured by J.D. Alberts of Louisville, Kentucky.
1932: Karl O. Thompson, sheriff-elect, who took office on Jan. 3, 1933, announced he had appointed seven deputy sheriffs to serve the county. The deputies were Clements Jaycocks, Leon Roberts, Enrique Mayg, Jack Sauerhoff, Dave Curtis, C.O. Garrett and Harold Cates.
1983: Jack C. Watson, 69, died at Marathon after a long illness. He was retired manager of the Key Deer Wildlife Refuge. He had been the Federal Game Warden on Big Pine Key since 1962 and was credited as being the person who saved the Key deer from extinction.