Today in Keys History Dec. 31

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. Wind south 1, clouds 4. The sty on my left eye is entirely well all the swelling going down in 48 hours after taking the first dose of Pubsatilla. Hatty pretty well today and gave her no more remedy. Captain Walton of the Ship Ashburton having complained of his crew having refused duty and they were arrested and brought before Judge William Marvin. The men behaved badly but the officers were also to blame and the evidence was not such as to induce me to ask for a committal so the men were sent back on the ship with a warning by the Judge as to their future behavior. Captain and Mrs. Crocker and Captain Merrill with Sarah and Alexander Patterson took tea and spent the evening with us. Mr. Baker, U.S.C.S., came in after tea.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Thursday, Dec. 31st, 1896 I arose at 7:30, dressed, did work, had breakfast, did dishes, ironed my dress, read awhile, had dinner, laid down until 7:30, dressed in blue organdy, Earle and I went to the German, they had much punch and supper, I had a lovely time, danced from 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock, danced the old out and New Year in with Earle. OUT OF SIGHT
1899: J. Vinning Harris held an open house in his new home at the ocean end of Duval Street. The house was almost complete and the family expected to move in very soon.
1920: Casa Marina Hotel opened for its first season. It is owned by the Florida East Coast Hotel Company, which was part of the Flagler System that also owned the Florida East Coast Railroad.
1931: The USS Constitution, “Old Ironsides,” the oldest ship in the U.S. Navy, was welcomed to Key West by a crowd of more than 600 who witnessed her moor at Porter Docks. Capt. R.T. Menner, commander of the Naval Base, and Mayor Leslie A. Curry welcomed the ship and crew.
1933: Mayor Leslie A. Curry died following an illness of about one month. He was first elected mayor in 1927 and had been re-elected three times.
1938: The formal opening dinner and dance was held at the Casa Marina. The charge was $2.50 per person.