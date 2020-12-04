Today in Keys History Dec. 4

1854: John W. Porter was re-elected mayor of Key West.
1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: When the alarm struck it was raining and lay till it was light enough to see then bathed. The Florida came in about 7 and Lucy Mills and Miss Bright her companion came in her. I went on board and took them up to the house. Raining all morning. At 10 a.m. barometer 29.46, thermometer 75, wind east northeast 4, clouds 8. Filed the Libel of H.H. Raymond and others against the ship Lavinia Adams. The case is set for Monday. Went to the Courthouse where Judge Thomas F. King was presiding, no business done. Raining all day, a real rainy day. Senator Stephen Mallory came in the Florida.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Rainy Fri. Dec. 4, 1896 I arose at 7:40, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, Everest came up to school to visit, we stayed talking to Miss Turner and Carrie until 2:45, came home, he left, I dressed, went to Litany Service, Corinne and Myra and I went to Corinne’s, sat on piazza, Myra and I walked to P.O., came back, Everest was there, stayed awhile then Myra, Bertha, Everest and I went to Uncle Jerry’s, to Wharf, to Corinne’s, then to Aunt Flodie’s, he came back for me, went to Teachers’ Meeting, from there went to P.O., Louisa L. and Laura, too, stopped at Corinne’s. Charlie F. teased us a little, went to Nellie’s, had filling candy, played cards, left at 10 o’clock, came home, Everest stayed until 11 o’clock, had a talk with Mama. HA! HA!
1900: The sponge fleet arrived and reported good trips with shares from $85 to $135. The market was lively and the prices were good. Some of the vessels sold at Tarpon Springs, while others brought the catch to Key West.
1926: Eduardo H. Gato, Key West’s leading cigar manufacturer, died in Havana. He was born in Santiago de las Vegas, Cuba, in 1847 and came to Key West in 1874. At its peak, his factory employed 500 workers. His last factory on Simonton Street is now used as offices for Monroe County Government.
1932: John W. Atkins, 75, died in Homestead. He had worked for Western Union Telegraph Company for more than 30 years and, before he retired, was the resident manager of the Key West Office. He was widely known as a naturalist and had one of the finest collections of tropical fishes and birds in the country. He was also an accomplished taxidermist.