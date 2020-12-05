Today in Keys History Dec. 5

1855: William Hackley, 50-year-old married attorney, recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and went to the market and the streets were so wet that I walked on the piazza and bathed. At 9:35 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 75, wind east northeast 1, clouds 9. Raining again. Went up to court and dismissed the case of the State of Florida vs. J.P. Smith upon payment of costs. Raining nearly the whole day.
1859: In the city election, Mayor John P. Baldwin was re-elected and James C. Clapp, John Curry, Richard M. Kemp and Henry Mulrennan were elected to the board of aldermen.
1896: May Johnson, 20-year-old single school teacher, recorded in her diary: Rain, rain, rain Sat. Dec. 5, 1896. I arose at 8 o’clock, had breakfast, did work, played on piano, went to Fannie’s, had dinner, dressed, Everest came a little after 4 o’clock, at 6 o’clock we went down to Nellie’s (seems that Laura and Louisa were much mad with Everest, said he insulted them because he didn’t help them across the mud puddle, what jacks, so had to walk over it, ha! Ha!), from there we went to Corinne’s for him to tell them good-bye, took carriage, came home, we were in sitting room on sofa until 11 o’clock, he had to leave, “parting is such sweet sorrow”. I wonder when I’ll see him again, oh, it was so hard to let him go. I hope to see him soon again, the dear sweet fellow. PARTING IS SO SAD!!!
1959: The new Seventh Day Adventist Church on Fifth Street at Seidenberg Avenue was dedicated by Don Rees, president of the Southern Union Conference of Seventh Day Adventist.
1968: Earl J. (Pete) Toomer of Key West was elected president of the Florida Shrimp Association.
1976: Key West resident Tennessee Williams was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters. The announcement was made by part-time Key West resident John Heresy.
1976: Victor R. Shavers, Key West native, was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in a ceremony in Washington. Shavers was a graduate of Douglass High School Class of 1956.
1981: Artist Henry Faulkner, a long-time winter resident of Key West, was killed in a car crash in Lexington, Kentucky.