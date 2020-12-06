1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:50 and found it raining heavily and did not take a bathe there being no water in the tub and too much rain to fill it. About 6 went to market and got a fish. At 9:15 a.m. barometer 29.59, thermometer 77, wind east northeast 2, clouds 8. Clouds all day with rain. The steamer Isabel came in yesterday about dark.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Cloudy Sun. Dec. 6, 1896 I arose at 9:10, dressed, did work, had breakfast, did dishes, wrote awhile, went down on piazza, Mary Eliza was here awhile, played on piano, sung, had dinner, did dishes, laid down and read until 6:15, dressed, had hot hominy supper, after supper Lena played Hymns for Charlie and I to sing, came upstairs 8:30 to write. OH HOW I MISS MY BELOVED.
1924: In one day, commercial fisherman Bagley Filer caught 11 Goliath grouper. The largest weighted 384 pounds and the smallest 82 pounds. Later, Filer became one of the first charter boat captains in Key West.
1947: President Harry S Truman interrupted his Key West vacation to go to Everglades City to dedicate the Everglades National Park. After the ceremony, he returned to Key West and continued his vacation.
1952: Representative Bernie C. Papy made the first call to institute the change from the manual type telephone system to the dial system.
1953: Harry Cohen was building a new commercial building at 513 Fleming St., at the corner of Bahama Street, that would house five stores and 13 offices. The building was ready for occupancy by the end of January.
1960: The U.S. Navy announced the Blue Angels, the world-famous precision flying team, would return in January for their six-week winter training schedule.
1962: George Mira, Key West native and University of Miami football star, was selected to The Associated Press All-American Team.