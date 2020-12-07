1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and with the roads too wet to walk went to the market and got turtle. I got letters and papers. Returned home and bathed. At 10:20 a.m. barometer 29.62, thermometer 75, wind northeast 3, clouds 2. Had a talk with Welch about his interfering with Tift’s retaining me for Captain Murray of the brig Sampson and as he puts it upon his legal right. I prosed to submit it to Judge William Marvin, to which he agreed. The case of Antony Pent vs. Cargo of the ship Concordra still being augured. I was in court a short time after dinner. Got a letter from George R. Potter offering me $50.00 per annum to be his correspondent which I accept and filled up his list of traders.
1863: Alexander Patterson was re-elected Mayor of Key West. He also served as mayor 1841-1842, 1856-1857, 1865-1866 and 1867-1867.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Mon. Dec. 7, 1896 I arose at 7:20, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home had dinner, dressed, went to Corrine’s, to Mamie Curtis’s, to Mrs. Hanes’s, to Mrs. Sewell’s, came home, sewed all evening. VERY TIRED.1908: The Key West Journal, a weekly newspaper, made its first appearance. Fred H. Mathews was the editor.
1934: Baseball great Jerome “Dizzy” Dean visited the city on his way to Havana.
1940: Author Thelma Strabel moved into her new house by the Southernmost Point. She is best remembered for her novel “Reap The Wild Wind,” the story about the Key West wreckers made into a movie.
1941: All local military personnel were put on the highest state of readiness after the Japanese attacked the United States forces at Pearl Harbor.
1955: Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro spoke to a group of about 300 in a parking lot on Stock Island. He had attempted to speak in the city but was blocked in this effort.
1994: City Manager Felix Cooper named Richard Wardlow as the city’s fire chief, replacing Chief Edwin Castor, who retired at the end of the year after a 31-year career as a firefighter.