Today in Keys History Dec. 8

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.59, thermometer 75, wind east southeast 3, clouds 4. At the Circuit Court all day when we re-augured the case of Ogden et al. vs John Geiger and Davis. Spent the evening at Alexander Patterson’s. Paid Powell $10.00 for tuning the piano. Washed my eyes with coconut water which makes them very sore and a copious flow of gummy water.
1852: Fernando J. Moreno was elected mayor of Key West.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Tues. Dec. 8, 1896 I arose at 7 o’clock, dressed did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, dressed, sewed awhile, went to San Carlos Hall, to Corinne’s for Bertha, she went to P.O. with me, then she, Earle and I went to “City of Key West”, went onboard, came back, went to Mrs. Sewell’s, to Mrs. Biers’s, came home, sewed all evening. STILL TIRED
1899: Capt. Robert E. Impey assumed command of the Key West Naval Station.
1934: Mayor William M. Malone, Mrs. William R. Warren, president of the Garden Club, Mrs. W.J. Phelan, vice president and Miss Molly Parker, secretary planted the first trees in the Key West Botanical Gardens. The trees supplied by the U.S. Plant Introduction Station at Chapman Field, Miami were all acacias, South American exotics.
1941: Florida Highway Patrolman Paul Daniels, a Key West native, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Dade County, was buried in the Key West City Cemetery.
1955: “Caribe Gold,” a film about shrimping, was being shot in Key West. The movie starred Ethel Waters, Coley Wallace and Cicely Tyson.
1959: Frank Yaccarino was the owner of the Overseas Fruit Market at 934 Truman Ave.
1972: Ground was broken for the new Southern Bell Telephone Building at 604 Simonton St.
1983: Preliminary plans for the development of the Truman Annex were unveiled before the Historic Preservation Board. The plan called for the Custom House to be used as the lobby for a hotel complex that would expand to as many as 500 rooms.