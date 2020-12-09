Today in Keys History Dec. 9

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 9:45 a.m. barometer 29.47, thermometer 77, wind south 4, clouds 3. There were two rain squalls during the night. Wrote to Mr. Knox relative to a suit of Williamson Lyavasie and Company vs. R. Pent. Wrote to Mother in Charlotte’s letter. At 4 p.m. barometer 29.37, thermometer 83, wind south 2, clouds 7. Rain about 9 p.m. and wind southwest.
1862: In Key West, Rear Adm. Bailey relieved Rear Adm. Lardner as commander East Gulf Blocking Squadron.
1867: Former president of the Southern Confederacy Jefferson Davis stopped in Key West on his way to Havana, were he was going for his health.
1886: The Jacksonville newspaper “The Times Union” reported a double marriage that occurred in Key West during November. John Lowe, 82, married Mary Harris, 80, and the same evening his brother William Lowe, 79, married Helen Saunders, 70.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Cloudy Wed. Dec. 9, 1896 I arose at 7 o’clock, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, fixed things, laid down awhile, got up, dressed for the “National Carnival” as a German girl with red skirt with stripes, black satin bodice, laced with red silk cord, white guimpe and bonnet, dress short, “out of sight”, I raffled a doll baby, was a beauty, a much time, came home 10:15, Oscar Schultz came with me. OUT OF SIGHT
1930: The Hydenoil Products Company on Big Pine Key reported that one of its boats brought in a mackerel shark that was 14½ feet in length and 10 feet in circumference with a weight of 1,752 pounds. The company had seven boats in service and, on Dec. 8, brought in 111 sharks averaging a little more than 300 pounds each. The sharks’ skin was used for leather, the livers were processed for the oil and the fins were sold for soup.
1954: 20th Century-Fox was shooting a documentary color film about U.S. Navy submarines in Key West.
1961: Teamsters Union head Jimmy Hoffa was in town inspecting the Casa Marina and La Concha hotels that had been acquired by the union.