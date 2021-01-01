Today in Keys History Jan. 1

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:40 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 81.5, wind southeast 2, clouds 3. Read paper and Law magazine. Dined at Philip Fontane’s, he has not been out of his room since Christmas Day. Took tea also and went home about 8. The children went home about 5.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Fri. Jan. 1, 1897. I arose at 10:30, dressed, had breakfast, cleared off table, played on piano awhile, wrote awhile, set table, Aunt Lolla and Nellie was here to dinner, also Fannie, Fritz and children, after dinner did dishes, dressed, went to Corinne’s, we sat on piazza awhile, went to Post Office, met Paymaster Ganet, he introduced us to Mr. Richardson of the “Raleigh”, went to Wharf, to Corinne’s, Earle and I went to Mrs. Sewell’s, took car, came home in the rain, had tea, changed dress, went to La Brisa, Corinne, Myra, Bertha, Charlie Fritot and Mr. Harvey, what a kid came out, we had a pleasant time. Came home in rain.
1901: The teachers of Sears and Russell Hall schools presented Dr. C.F. Kemp, retiring Superintendent of Public Instruction, a beautiful flower bouquet and a handsome office chair.
1905: Key West had 20 cigar factories that employed 1,527 workers.
1921: The Casa Marina Hotel, manager L.P. Schutt, was formally opened for its first season, which would run until April 1.
1944: C.A. Van Deursen was named manager of the City Electric System.
1959: During the night Cuban President Fulgencio Batista, his military commanders and top aids fled to the Dominican Republic. The move came after a long fight against Fidel Castro’s rebels. Refugee boats began arriving in Key West late in the day and into the night.
1969: Charles W. Aguero and Raymond Wells were out fishing when a cold front crossed the Keys. They failed to return and no trace was found of them or their boat.
1976: The New Year’s celebration in Old Town was marked by violence. Police and merrymakers clashed and fire hoses and tear gas were used to disburse the crowd. A total of 114 were arrested and eight people were injured.
1985: City Electric System and Florida Keys Electric Cooperative reached an agreement for transmission of electricity from the mainland grid to Key West over the Florida Keys lines.
1997: Former President Jimmy Carter and family spent New Year’s Eve at the Little White House.