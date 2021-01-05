Today in Keys History Jan. 5

1832: At a meeting of the Town Council the following officers were elected for the year: L.M. Stone, president; Alex Patterson, clerk and R.R. Fletcher, marshal.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and bathed the weather very cloudy all night and about 7 commenced raining in the northwest and it is so dark now in the office that I can scarcely see to write. At 9:25 a.m. barometer 29.43, thermometer 80, wind northwest by west, clouds 10. Rained nearly all day.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Tue. Jan. 5, 1897. I arose at 7:30, dressed, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, dressed, went to Club, to Corinne’s, she, Myra, Mr. Harvey and I went to Hunts’ had our tintypes taken, very good, went to Post Office, to Corinne’s, he walked up to Mrs. Sewell’s with me, I went in, had tea, stayed awhile, came home, only Lena and I home, Mama at Mrs. Atkins’s, she is still sick.
1912: A fire at the Dry Tortugas destroyed the lighthouse keeper’s quarters and Marine Barracks. The Marine Barracks building was a three-story brick building, 200 feet long.
1923: The Key West Electric Company reported that 1,708,615 passengers rode the street cars in 1922. That equaled about 95 rides during the year for every person in the city.
1940: The Overseas Toll Road district reported that 13,452 vehicles of all kinds passed through the toll gates during December 1939.
1949: Harry L. (Bubber) Wickers was buried from St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church. He was killed in action in Normandy, France in 1944. The ballfield on Flagler Avenue was named in his honor.
1951: The cornerstone was laid for the new Scottish Rite temple at the corner of Eaton and Simonton Streets.
1951: Popular radio entertainer Arthur Godfrey, of CBS Radio, broadcast his daily show from Pigeon Key.
1969: After holding the five cents per copy for more than 50 years, The Key West Citizen raised it rates to 10 cents daily and 15 cents on Sunday.