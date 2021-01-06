Today in Keys History Jan. 6

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 6 and walked across to South Beach and round by the Fort. Did not bathe the bath house being so open and the wind blowing fresh. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 65.5 (at home 62), wind north by east 7, clouds 10. The steamer Isabel got in about 10. Got letters and papers nothing from Mother. Afternoon walked to the Fort with the children.
1903: At the organizational meeting of the Florida Railroad Commission in Tallahassee, Jefferson B. Browne of Key West was elected chairman.
1912: The R. Fernandez Havana Cigar Factory was destroyed by fire. The company moved its operation to the building on Simonton Street that had been occupied by J.M. Navarro.
1923: J.F. Uhrbach, collector of internal revenue, reported that 49,396,675 cigars were manufactured in Key West in 1922.
1933: William H. Malone was elected mayor by the Key West City Commission. He served the rest of the term of the late Mayor Leslie A. Curry.
1941: Battery E, 265th Coast Artillery, Florida National Guard was inducted into federal service in a brief ceremony at the armory.1949: Frank Bentley was reappointed chair of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners.
1951: The crew of the 20th-Century-Fox movie “The Frogmen” arrived in Key West. The film, which stared Dana Andrews, Richard Widmark and Gary Merrill, was filmed partly in Key West.
1951: The Key West Utility board voted to award the multimillion-dollar Grinnell Street steam plant construction contract to J.F. Pritchard Company.
1952: A 29-year-old woman known as Rita Brown died of an overdose of barbiturates at “Mom’s Tea Room” on Stock Island. She had been a resident of that infamous establishment for nearly two years.
1953: John Spottswood took over the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and appointed two new deputies, Jeff Brodhead and E.E. Sistrunk.