Today in Keys History Jan. 7

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose about 6 and bathed the water was cold. Went to the market. At 8:40 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 67, wind about northeast 1, clouds 6. Acknowledged receipt of ten volumes of State at Large to the Secretary of State. Wrote to the Secretary of Treasurer acknowledging receipt of my quarterly salary. Wrote a registered letter to the editor of the American Law Register enclosing $3.00 and asking for the June issue that was lost, also to the editor of the Water Cure Journal for August issue that was lost. Taxed the bills of the brig Sampson.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 7:40, dressed, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, dressed, read awhile, Nellie Saunders came here, stayed awhile, she left, read awhile longer, had something to eat, went to Convent for Nellie and Sibyl, then went to Methodist Church to see Bessie Roberts and Steadman Pinder married, from Church went to house, had cake and cold drink, Earle was with me, stayed until 9:15, to Lawrence Pierce came home with me, Nellie leaves in morning for Elliot’s Key, poor Nellie, she is dead in love with Earle, I feel sorry for her. HA.
1899: Juan D. Poyo announced he was moving the Spanish language newspaper “El Yara” to Havana. The “El Yara” had been published in Key West for 20 years and was the voice of free Cuba.
1924: Work began on the construction of the new San Carlos on Duval Street. Paul Boysen was awarded the contract for the new building.
1941: The new county officers assumed office as of midnight. The new officers were: Sheriff Berlin A. Sawyer, Tax Collector Joseph C. McMahon, Tax Assessor Claude Gandolfo and Clerk of Criminal Court Harry Dongo.
1943: The newly elected County Commission met with Commissioners Carl Bervaldi, Eddie Gomez and J. Frank Roberts present. The other two commissioners, William T. Doughtry and Harry Harris, were in the Armed Service.
1959: Persistent rumors that the boat that brought Cuban Sen. Rolando Masferrer to Key West carried $17 million. Also, there were rumors of a large amount of money on Cuban President Fulgencio Batista’s private yacht that arrived with seven Cuban Naval officers. Customs had not searched the boats when they arrived and a later search revealed slightly more than $90,000 on the Batista yacht
1974: J. Frank “Pilot” Roberts died at 91. He had served on the city commission, county commission, as chief of the volunteer fire department and Monroe County Supervisor of Elections.