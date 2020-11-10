Today in Keys History Nov. 10

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rained heavily during the night and I thought that it would be too wet to walk so that I lay till 5:30 when I bathed. At 9:00 a.m. barometer 29.40, thermometer 80.5, wind north northeast 2, clouds 9. The Florida got off at 12 and Senator Stephen Mallory went in her by way of Pensacola. Wrote to Mother and sent her a Treasury Warrant for $50.00. Wrote to P. Williams in Washington, D.C. and sent him Charles M. Johnson’s claim for bounty lands. The steamer Isabel came in about 4 p.m. Captain Israel Vogdes went in her.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Tues. Nov. 10, 1896 I arose 7:20, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, from school up to Mrs. Roberts’s, nearly to Mrs. Phillips’s, to Mrs. Hernandez’s, to Mrs. Atkins’, came home, had dinner, dressed, went for Myra, went to Club, then for Fannie, we went to Corinne’s, all took a walk to P.O., back to P.O., delayed awhile, went to Mrs. Sewell’s, to Laura’s for a book, came home, expected company, didn’t come, Earle and I picked 20 sugar apples. Came to bed 10 o’clock. DISAPPOINTED
1974: The two-story house that had been next to the Monroe County Library at 716 Fleming St. was moved to 115 Duval St. and is now the Bagatelle Restaurant.
1983: At the organizational meeting of the county commission, Wilhelmina Harvey was elected Monroe County Mayor, the first woman to hold that office.
1985: Capt. Clifton “Lefty” Reagan died at 77. He had been a charter boat captain in Key West for 38 years. He was the guide for Doc and Helen Robinson when they developed the system for catching the first sailfish on fly tackle.