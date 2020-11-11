Today in Keys History Nov. 11

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach. Returned home and bathed. At 8:35 a.m. barometer 29.36, thermometer 82, wind variable and light with a light shower at 8, clouds 4. At 4 p.m. barometer 29.31.5, thermometer 84.5, wind west southwest 1, clouds 3.
1890: Commander J.H. Winn, Commander Naval Base Key West, moved into the newly built commandant’s quarters (now known as the Little White house).
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright, Hot as H — — — Wed., Nov. 11 1896 I arose at 7:30, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, dressed, went to A. Louisa’s, brought a black skirt, went to Uncle Jerry’s, to Corinne’s. Myra, Bertha and I went to P.O., back to Corrine’s, stayed until 6:30, went to Mrs. Sewell’s, to Laura’s, to Aunt Emmie’s. Mama and I came home together. VERY TIRED, feel kinder queer.
1930: Eighteen prominent New Yorkers, joined by Key West Mayor Leslie A. Curry, dedicated the monument in Bayview Park to the New York soldiers who died in Key West during the Civil War. The monument had the names of the 177 men who died here plus the inscription “Erected by the State of New York in memory of the men of the Ninetieth and Ninety-first volunteer regiments of infantry who perished here, mainly of yellow fever, in 1862.”
1940: County prosecutor Allan B. Cleare Jr. dismissed all charges against Karl Tanzler, aka Count von Cosel. Tanzler had been charged with keeping the body Elena Hoyos Mesa in his home for seven years.
1980: Heavy rain began about 8 a.m. and lasted for the next 24 hours at a rate of about 1 to 2 inches an hour. The total recorded by the Weather Bureau was 21.76 inches. Widespread flooding occurred throughout the city.