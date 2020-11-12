Today in Keys History Nov. 12

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and went round by the duck ponds and barracks. Saw nothing, very calm all night. Returned home and bathed. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.38, thermometer 81.5, wind north northeast 1, clouds 2. Read papers and Law magazine.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Thur. Nov.12, 1896 I arose at 7:30, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, sewed all afternoon, Aunt Lilly was here awhile, home all evening. KICKING
1898: Battery B, 1st U.S. Army Artillery, with two officers and 121 men, arrived at the Key West Barracks from Hilton Head, South Carolina.
1957: Only 219 voters turned out to approve an extra 10-mil tax to pay the operating cost of Monroe County schools.
1985: Prince Rainier, Prince Albert and Princess Caroline of Monaco were in Key West to see Caroline’s husband, Stefago Casirghi, complete in the world championship boat races.
1996: The Board of County Commissioners elected Keith Douglass mayor.
1996: Key West native and aviation pioneer Steven F. Whalton died on his 96th birthday. He was the third employee of Pan American World Airways.