Today in Keys History Nov. 12

On this date in 1996, Steven F. Whalton, pictured on the far right, died on his 96th birthday. He was the third employee of Pan American World Airlines.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and went round by the duck ponds and barracks. Saw nothing, very calm all night. Returned home and bathed. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.38, thermometer 81.5, wind north northeast 1, clouds 2. Read papers and Law magazine.

1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Thur. Nov.12, 1896 I arose at 7:30, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, sewed all afternoon, Aunt Lilly was here awhile, home all evening. KICKING

1898: Battery B, 1st U.S. Army Artillery, with two officers and 121 men, arrived at the Key West Barracks from Hilton Head, South Carolina.

1957: Only 219 voters turned out to approve an extra 10-mil tax to pay the operating cost of Monroe County schools.

1985: Prince Rainier, Prince Albert and Princess Caroline of Monaco were in Key West to see Caroline’s husband, Stefago Casirghi, complete in the world championship boat races.

1996: The Board of County Commissioners elected Keith Douglass mayor.

