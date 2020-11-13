Today in Keys History Nov. 13

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach and returned home and bathed. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 82, wind north northeast 1.5, clouds 2. Read papers and Law magazine.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Cloudy, little rain Fri. Nov. 13, 1896 I arose at 7:45, did work, had breakfast went to school, came home, had dinner, did dishes, dressed, Lena and I went down to Mrs. Clara Pinder’s, she and Amelia Williams, and Lena and I went down to Mr. Pinder’s office, Mr. Williams, also Mr. Dennison, the purser of “Olivette,” came over, took us onboard, we heard ever so many pieces on the phonograph, from there went to Uncle Jerry’s, to Teachers’ Meeting, to Meeting of “Exchange,” to Corinne’s. Charlie, Fritot were there, also, Myra and Mamie, from there Charlie and I went to dance at La Brisa. VERY PLEASANT
1934: Begley F. Filer, one of the first sports fishing guides in Key West, died at age 70.
1946: In U.S. District Court a jury found David J. Watson guilty of the murder of Benjamin L. Hobbs aboard the destroyer USS Stribling moored in Key West on July 25, 1946. The verdict of murder in the first degree carried a mandatory death penalty.
1948: President Truman, joined by his wife and daughter, took the yacht Williamsburg for a trip to Fort Jefferson at the Tortugas.
1954: A total of 19.8 inches of rain fell flooding streets, cars and homes. Damage was estimated at more than $100,000.
1994: Veteran offshore race driver Tom Gentry was critically injured during the Key West Offshore Championship race.
1996: Former President George Bush and Desert Storm Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf were fishing in the Keys.