Today in Keys History Nov. 14

1855: William Hackley, 50-year-old married attorney, recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and went up to the Salt Pond plain and through the ponds on the plain by Long Road to Linn’s Pond and by Flag and Mead’s Ponds then home. I saw nothing to shoot. Returned home and bathed. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 82, wind northeast 2, clouds 2. A little rain fell last night about 10 p.m. Read papers and Law magazine. P.m. siesta and read Putnam’s magazine.
1896: May Johnson, 20-year-old single school teacher recorded in her diary: Bright, kinder cold Sat. Nov. 14, 1896. I arose at 8 o’clock, dressed, did work, had breakfast, did upstairs, did washing, Fannie’s baby is real sick, Ivy Meso came 40 cts expessage, wrote two letters to Ev. and Liz., had dinner, finished letters, did dishes dressed went to Jakes, to Miss Maggie Pierce’s about cup and apron, didn’t have it, went to Herrick’s for shreds, etc., for dress, came home, read most of evening, Aunt Lolla, Lillie here awhile. SO SO TIRED
1904: James A. Waddell died at 65. He was born in Canada and came to Key West in 1881 to work at the John White Bank. He served as mayor of Key West 1888-1889 and again 1895-1897.
1937: The Florida Keys Hurricane Monument on Upper Matecumbe Key was dedicated. The monument was in memory of those who lost their lives in the Labor Day Storm of 1935, and the ashes of 23 of the victims were interned at the site.
1959: The Monroe County Library on Fleming Street was dedicated, and Karl Thompson, who donated the land, cut the ribbon as May Hill Russell, the library administrator, looked on.