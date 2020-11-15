1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:10 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 82, wind northeast 4, clouds 1. Read paper and Law magazine.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Sun. Nov. 15, 1896 I arose at 8:40, dressed did work, had breakfast, dressed, went to Church, to Lillie’s, to Corinne’s, to Madewell’s, to Laura’s, came home, changed clothes, had dinner, Lil. here to dinner, did dishes, laid down, read awhile, went to sleep, woke up 7 o.clock, everybody gone out, I locked in, I had bad dream, frightened me to death, went down to Fannie’s, had to stay until Lena came. She, Mama and I came home and had something to eat, came to bed. BAD FRIGHT
1908: Captain A.B. Potter of the R.G. Ross Construction Company arrived to begin work on rising the east jetty of the Northwest Channel. The work required six months and 30,000 tons of Massachusetts granite to complete.
1948: The city commission voted to change the name of Division Street to Truman Avenue in honor of President Truman’s visit to the city.
1959: Allen E. Curry was the manager of Gulf Oil Corporation located at 0 Duval Street.
1960: An oil rig from Trinidad arrived at Stock Island for inspection by U.S. Customs. The rig was taken to the Marquesas where the California Company drilled a test well.
1993: Judge Regan Ptomey rejected a retrial for Rocky, the 7-pound Chihuahua who managed to impregnate Camella an 80-pound Rottweiler. Rocky’s owner had been ordered to pay $2,567.50 in damages.