1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.51, thermometer 80, wind east southeast 4, clouds 3. Several rain squalls yesterday from 5 to 9 p.m. Prepared a bill to regulate Pilotage at Key West adopting a number of the sections of the Pensacola bill of January 1855, which occupied me all the morning. Abram Phillips term of imprisonment expired today and the brig Mystic being in port bound to New York he shipped on board of her and sailed in the afternoon. Walked to the Fort with Matilda and the children.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Mon. Nov. 16, 1896 I arose 7:40, dressed did work went to school, came home sewed all afternoon, Mrs. Keane called, Myra was here all afternoon, sewed until late at night, came to bed. MUCH TIRED
1927: The Monroe County, the first of the ferries to be used on the water gap in the first Overseas Highway, was launched in Jacksonville.
1968: A three year effort by Reverend Russell Burns to obtain a major league baseball farm team was achieved when the Florida State League announced that the new San Diego team would sponsor a team in Key West in 1969.
1976: Air Sunshine and Southeast Air Line merged. The merger of the two lines led to improved service.
1982: At the organizational meeting of the county commission Jerry Hernandez was elected Mayor of Monroe County.
1993: An $8 million dollar overestimate on a project to elevate the Card Sound Road in the Upper Keys had cost the county $250,000. The county’s construction consulting firm estimated the cost at $11 million and the bids were $3,867,282.The county had bonded the extra $8 million that could only be use on the road was paid off with a $250,000 penalty.