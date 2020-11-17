Today in Keys History Nov. 17

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Raining at my usual hour for rising and I lay until broad daylight when I bathed. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.49, thermometer 81, wind northeast 3, clouds 2. Read paper and Law magazine.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Tues. Nov 17, 1896 I arose at 7:20, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, dressed, went to Mrs. Fritot’s and Hann to call, they were out, went to Uncle Jerry’s, to Corinne’s, to Augustine’s, to Corinne’s. Myra and I came up together, Lena received silver medal for patent, went over to Aunt Julia’s. Charlie and I went to La Brisa. Came home, to bed. KICKING
1929: Lena Johnson, the first woman elected to the city commission, was defeated in her re-election bid by 40 votes.
1963: In the run-off city election, Kemit Lewin was elected mayor and Charles R. Pritchard, Henry B. Lee III, and Robert A. Dion were elected to join Harry F. Knight, who was elected in the primary, on the city commission.
1946: President Harry S Truman arrived to spend his first vacation at the Little White House. He stayed for a week.
1959: Hilario “Charlie” Ramos Jr. and Harry Knight were elected to the city commission in one of the heaviest votes in the city history. All other candidates were in a run-off.
1961: Mr. and Mrs. Jack Daniel purchased the home of the late author Ernest Hemingway for a reported $30,000.
1965: The city commission approved a 35-year lease to Key West Hand Print Fabrics for the property on Front Street, at the corner of Simonton Street.
1971: William Gamble and Lang Millan were elected to the city commission.