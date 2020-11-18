Today in Keys History Nov. 18

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Woke at 4 found it was raining and continued drizzling at intervals all morning, bathed. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.47.5, thermometer 82, wind northeast 3, clouds 6. Read Putnam’s magazine. Rains at intervals. At 4 p.m. barometer 29.42, thermometer 81.5, wind northeast 4, clouds 8. Heavy thunder in the Gulf.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Cloudy Wed. Nov. 18, 1896. I arose at 7:40, dressed, did work, sewed awhile, had breakfast, went to school, came home, sewed until 5:30, took bath, laid down, got up, dressed. Bernice came half-hour too soon, had to race, I dressed so fast, went down, all were ready, they were married. I liked my dress, best Lena made, it mighty pretty. Oscar Schultz got drunk, had a much time and came home 10:40, to bed. OUT OF SIGHT
1918: The Florida East Coast Hotel system announced that the war department had released the men and material necessary to resume construction on the Casa Marina Hotel.
1930: Marina Williams, an African American, died at 92 and was buried from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. She claimed to be the second African American baby born on the island.
1945: Benjamin D. Trevor, a native of England, died at 78. He came to Key West in 1893 and worked for Cortez Cigar Company and later was a partner in the first Ford agency in Key West. He served as mayor 1903-05.
1956: Secretary of State John Foster Dulles arrived for two weeks of rest and recuperation following a cancer operation at Walter Reed Hospital.