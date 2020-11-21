Today in Keys History Nov. 21

1855: William Hackley, 50-year-old married attorney, recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:40 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 82, wind northeast 2, clouds 5. The steamer Vanderbilt came in last night. John Smith brought my gun, she is very convenient and he says shoots as well as any gun can. She cost $8.00 but he will take no pay from me. The steamer Isabel got in about 2:30 p.m. Robert P. Campbell, Jane Randolph and Mary Fontane came in her. She had a very rough passage.
1896: May Johnson, 20-year-old single school teacher recorded in her diary: Rainy Sat. Nov. 21, 1896 I arose at 7:15, dressed, did work, had breakfast, played on piano, did upstairs and sitting room, did dishes and washing, wrote to Everest, went over to Mary E.’s, came home, played on piano, minded baby, set table, had dinner, dressed, went to La Brisa, to Mrs. Sewell’s, had a much oyster supper, after supper a gentleman came in, I forgot what was his name, we played cards, Whist, Hub and I whipped them. Hub walked to Laura’s with me, put me on car I came home, to bed. VERY PLEASANT
1935: The WPA began a program of eradication of wild cotton in the Florida Keys and the Everglades. The wild cotton was host to the pink boll worm and was completely eliminated.
1946: President Harry S Truman submerged to 440 feet on a captured German submarine manned by a U.S. Navy crew.
1954: The crew filming “The Rose Tattoo” left en masse after the final scenes were shot at the Mardi Gras Club on Duval Street.
1967: In the Key West run-off election, Charles Pritchard and Bob Dean were elected to the commission.