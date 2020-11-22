1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 81.5, Wind northeast 1, clouds 3. Read Law magazine.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Rainy Sun. Nov. 22, 1896 I arose at 8 o’clock, had breakfast, sat on piazza awhile, played on piano, laid down awhile, had dinner, laid down until 6:30, got up, dressed, went over to Aunt Julia’s, to Fannie’s, came home, to bed. AWFULLY SICK
1901: The population of Monroe County by the 1900 census was officially 18,066 with 17,114 in Key West and the remainder of 364 in the Key Largo district, 216 in the Matecumbe district and 282 in the Chokoloskee district.
1932: William F. Maloney died at 63. He had served for 17 years as tax collector of Monroe County.
1936: Bert Matcovitch, fishing from the Boca Chica bridge, caught a Goliath grouper that measured more than 7 feet and weighted 620 pounds.1938: Col. Fulgencio Batista, Chief of the Cuban Army, spoke at the San Carlos and laid a wreath at the Battleship Maine plot in the cemetery.
1941: The Southern Inn was at 621 Simonton St.
1963: President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, TX.
1964: The first direct dial long distance phone was installed.
1978: “The Key West Picture Show” was awarded three medals at the Greater Miami International Film Festival.
1988: Mike Puto was elected Mayor of Monroe County.
1994: Shirley Freeman was elected Mayor of Monroe County.