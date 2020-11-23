1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 80, wind northeast 4, clouds 4. Wrote P. Williams in Washington enclosing claim of Shubeal Brown for Bounty Land. Brown worked at Cedar Key for about three months during the winter of 1840-41 under the command of the U.S. Quartermaster. Wrote to editor of Knickerbocker magazine asking for a certificate of membership in the C.A. Union. Read papers.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Mon. Nov. 23, 1896 I arose at 7, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, dressed, went to Mrs. Sewell’s, to Baker’s, Curry’s, Equator Office, Allen’s, Mrs. R. Pinder’s, to Johnson’s, Mrs. Curry’s, Jake’s, Mrs. Curry’s, Corinne’s, to Sewell’s, to Litany Debate between Dr. Kemp and B. C. Nichols, former won, came home, had tea to bed. VERY TIRED
1899: Thanksgiving Day was observed by all churches that held services. In the afternoon, the bazaar was held at La Brisa. The bicycle road race was held at 4 p.m. with 24 entries. The best time was 9 minutes, 54 seconds by Carl Stockins, a champion rider. There were thousands of people along the track to witness the race. A dance was held at 8 p.m.
1899: The County Road (today’s Flagler Avenue) was cut through to the eastern end of the Island.
1968: Capt. Bill Wickers of the charter boat Sandy Bill II caught his 93th sailfish of the year and, with over a month left, hoped to beat his 1966 record of 95 sailfish in a year.