Today in Keys History Nov. 24

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 80, wind northeast 3, clouds 8. The steamer Star of the West got in last evening about 7, coaled and got off before morning. The steamer Vanderbilt got off at 8:15 a.m. James Filor went in her to Tallahassee. Yesterday evening paid D. Williams for vegetables since 20th of September, $11.13. Read papers.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Cloudy Tues. Nov. 24, 1896 I arose 7 o’clock, dressed, did work, Myra was here awhile, had breakfast, went to school, came home, dressed went to Corinne’s, to Club, home, dressed, Everest came up about 8 o’clock, Pearle and Charlie L. were also, Ev. is very much changed, ha! OUT OF SIGHT I am happy as a lark to have him with me, I longed to see him, the dearest.”
1901: The population for the State of Florida by the 1900 census was 528,542. The population of South Florida, which was all the land south of Lake Okeechobee comprised of Lee, Dade and Monroe counties, was 26,092. The population of Dade County was 4,955 and Lee had 3,071, with the rest in Monroe County.
1971: Frank Romano and Joe Liszka opened Key West Fragrance and Cosmetics.
1974: Author Truman Capote was visiting Key West.
1992: Vice president-elect Al Gore and his family arrived at Key West International Airport and went to Little Palm Island for a vacation.