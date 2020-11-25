Today in Keys History Nov. 25

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 78.5, wind northeast 2, clouds 2. The steamer Isabel came in from Havana about 4 P.M. and got off about 5. Hatty wrote her grand mother by this mail.
1873: The Alligator Reef Lighthouse was completed.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Wed. Nov. 25, 1896 I arose at 7:30, dressed, did work had breakfast, went to school came home, dressed, went down to Mrs. Sewell’s, Ev.’s eyes were bad, we had the parlor to ourselves awhile, went to Corinne’s, stayed there awhile, then to Willie’s, had tea, went to Laura’s, we stayed there awhile, Ma Gonea says they want me to represent Pohalski’s Factory, Ev. does not want me to take part, so I won’t, from there went to Willie’s, then we walked home together, we had the piazza to ourselves, much time! He left 10:40, I came to bed. VERY SWEET
1939: The U.S. Navy signed a one-year lease for Trumbo Point and used it as the Naval Air Station. The plans called for a large hanger, quarters for personnel and repairs to the sea plane ramp.
1948: Fausto Castillo began construction of new Fausto’s Store on Fleming Street, at the corner of Bahama Street.
1951: The Coral Shores School on Plantation Key was formally dedicated by Horace O’Bryant, Superintendent of School. The guest speaker was Capt. George R. Rawlins, U.S. Army (retired). School Principal Charles C. Albury was master of ceremonies. State Rep. Bernie C. Papy and county commissioners Gerald Saunders and Harry Harris were also on hand. The Key West High School Band provided music for the ceremony.