Today in Keys History Nov. 27

1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 81, wind north northeast 2, clouds 8. Read papers and Law magazine.
1897: Mason S. Moreno was named Postmaster of Key West.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Bright Fri. Nov. 27, 1896 I arose at 7:40, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, dressed, went to Nellie’s, to Corinne’s, to Church, to Corinne’s, Ev. was there, he went to walk with Corinne. Myra, Mattie Albury and I went to P.O., to G. Wharf, to other Wharf to see “City of Key West” come in, went to Corinne’s, to Aunt Lolla’s, to Nellie’s, to Corinne’s. She, Ev. and I went down to Uncle Jerry’s drug store, to Corinne’s, Charlie Fritot was not there, we started for car, met him, took a hack, made driver get out we drove quite a little, came up to Navarro’s, Myra entertained us, Earle was there, had a much time, got in carriage, rode down to Cemetery, got out, walked back, Ev. stayed until 11:15, ah! MUCH TIME
1930: The Key West Citizen was celebrating its “golden anniversary” and occupancy of the new building on Greene Street.
1954: An era in Key West history ended when the Ella Collins was beached and abandoned. The 26-foot boat was the last of the sponging fleet that once number more than 100 vessels. The Ella Collins was built in 1902 by William Henry Sands of Big Pine Key, who used native dogwood and yellow pine. Captain Nelson Spencer, 75, had bought the vessel from the builder for $400.
1956: Vice President Richard Nixon, who was vacationing in Miami, flew to Key West to visit Secretary of State John Foster Dulles, who was recuperating at the Casa Roma Motel.