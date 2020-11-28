1855: William Hackley, 50-year-old married attorney, recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and got as far as the Hospital when it commenced raining lightly and I returned and walked for some time on the piazza then filled the bath and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.33, thermometer 80, wind south southwest 4, clouds 6. At 11 a.m. barometer 29.30.5, thermometer 81, wind south southwest 5, clouds 6. Bought a pair of Leghorn fowls from Captain Joseph Packer. He says that his son raised them and that the hen sits but seldom but is a constant layer. Packer is out in the schooner Britten Cook and has submarine armor and divers with him. He will salt Kingfish and get coral until the winter is over when he goes somewhere, where he will not say but I suppose on the Spanish Main. At 1:30 p.m. barometer 29.25, thermometer 82, wind south southwest 6, clouds 8. At 5 p.m. barometer 29.21. At 9 p.m. barometer 29.23, wind northwest.
1896: May Johnson, 20-year-old single school teacher recorded in her diary: Bright Sat. Nov. 28, 1896. I arose at 8 o’clock, dressed, did work, had breakfast, did sweeping and washing, washed head, wrote to Lizzie, set table, had dinner, dressed, Ev. came for me, we went to Louisa’s then to Miss Turner’s, then to La Brisa, Mrs. Curry, Corinne and Myra were out there, lots of the boys and girls, too. I introduced Ev. too. Bertha came down with us, we went to Dollie Watts’, to Corinne’s, to Mamie’s, to Exchange, to Sibyl’s, took carriage, came home. Ev. and I had the piazza, he didn’t want to go when the clock struck eleven. Oh! SO SWEET
1904: Herbie Melbourne was convicted of the murder of police officer Clarence Till and sentenced to be hanged. The Florida Supreme Court later overturned the verdict, and Melbourne was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to one year in the county jail.