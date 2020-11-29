1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:50 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.34.5, thermometer 72.5, wind northwest 2, clouds 2. The wind got to the northwest yesterday about 6 p.m. with a light rain and moderate wind. I slept in the house there being too much wind in the piazza. Read papers. Dr. L. Engle dined with us. P. m. walked.
1887: The Spanish language newspaper El Yara began publication.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Little rain Sun. Nov. 29, 1896 I arose at 8:15, dressed, did work, had breakfast, dressed, Ev. came for me, we went to Church, from Church walked down with Corinne and Myra and Charlie C., took carriage, came home, he did not come in, had dinner, laid down awhile, got up, dressed, went to Corinne’s, Ev. was there. He, Corinne, Myra and I went for a walk, then we went to Nellie’s to supper, from there went to Stone Church, Ev. wanted to see Dr. Bice, from there sat in parlor awhile with Lena, then Ev. and I sat on piazza — SWEET—VERY SWEET
1899: The United Republican Club of Monroe County was organized at the Good Templars Hall. More than100 names were entered on the rolls. The following officers were elected: Frank Welters president, Isaac Showers vice president, James Taylor vice president, William McCall secretary, Norman Storrs assistant secretary, Charles Lambias treasurer and Henry Forrester sergeant-at-arms. Speeches were made by John Gandolfo, Joseph Taylor and William Banks. The was the start of the campaign of 1900.
1897: Extremely high tides in Key Largo destroyed thousands of tomato plants and other winter vegetables in the Upper Keys.